Vantage Credit Union opens new branch in Creve Coeur

VCU has moved their Olivette location to Creve Coeur, and they are ready to help you manage your finances through the holiday season.

ST. LOUIS — Vantage Credit Union (VCU) has opened a new branch in Creve Coeur, located at 611 N Lindbergh Blvd.

Malik Wilson stopped by to see the new building and find out how the credit union can help you manage your finances through the holiday season.

For further information, visit vcu.com or call (314) 298-0055.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.