Open a loan with Vantage Credit Union, get tickets to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

There are even more opportunities this summer with Vantage Credit Union.

ST. LOUIS — Rachel Parrent from Vantage Credit Union joined Show Me St. Louis on Television Plaza with details on some summer opportunities.

Vantage is the lawn sponsor for Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Open a loan and receive two tickets to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and be sure to follow Vantage on Facebook for upcoming ticket giveaways.

There is also a school supplies drive – drop off supplies or cash donations to any branch to support KidSmart and Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

Finally, the Dream Big contest for ages 11 – 17 can enter to win $1,000 toward a new computer. That contest runs August 1 – 30.

For more information all of this and more, visit vcu.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.