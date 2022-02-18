Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded

ST. LOUIS — Vantage Credit Union’s Quest for Education Scholarship is going on now.

Show Me St. Louis caught up with Rachel Parrent of Vantage Credit Union to discuss how your high school senior can get involved.

The scholarship is for graduating high school seniors who are looking to continue education. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.

The application consists of a student essay, resume, two letters of recommendation, and a credit union membership. This is not based on academics or financial need.

Applications are due February 18, 2022.

For more information and to apply, visit vcu.com/qfe.

