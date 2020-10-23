Vantage Credit Union awarding scholarships, helping students reach educational goals

Show Me St. Louis spoke with Rachel Parrent to talk more about the Quest for Education Scholarship.

ST. LOUIS — Vantage Credit Union is dedicated to helping students reach their educational goals through higher education.

Over the years, it’s awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Show Me St. Louis spoke with Rachel Parrent to talk more about the Quest for Education Scholarship.

Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors. Applications are due January 30, 2021. Apply online at vcu.com/qfe.

Vantage Credit Union is also doing ‘Impact Education’ where schools can win up to $2,000 to benefit the school, students or professional development. Entering has ended, but you can still vote for your favorite entry by October 31 at vcu.com/impact-education.

For more information, visit vcu.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.