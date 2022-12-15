Vantage Credit Union’s best kept secret

Mortgage Loan Officer, Melissa Spangler, shares how Vantage can help people buy a home without needing to save thousands of dollars for a down payment.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — When it comes to finding a place to call home, most people assume their only option is to save thousands of dollars for a down payment, but Vantage Credit Union has a secret.

Vantage Credit Union has created a home loan program exclusively for actively employed or retired educators that allows them to purchase a home with zero money down.

First-time homebuyers often face challenges in saving the 3.5% down payment many standard programs require. The credit union's exclusive 1% down payment home loan puts home ownership within reach for so many who think renting is their only option.

And if you’re not a first-time homebuyer, Vantage will love help you find the mortgage that works for your situation.

For further information, visit vcu.com or call (314) 264-5325.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.