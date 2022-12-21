Verizon is your last-minute gift destination this season

Verizon tech expert, Steve Van Dinter, joined Mary in the studio with some great last-minute tech gifts that you can get just in time for the big day!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Verizon has you covered with the last-minute gift ideas you need to make anyone on your list happy.

And when you trade in your old phone, Verizon will give you a new 5G phone and a new smartwatch, tablet, earbuds (and more) – to give to someone else. So, you can get a gift for you and a gift to give to someone else – on Verizon!

The deals will change every day until the big day so be sure to visit verizon.com/deals.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.