Dr. Vidan has tips to help ease your headaches and migraines

Headaches and migraines can take a toll on people, Vidan Family Chiropractic is here to help.

ST. LOUIS — If you suffer from severe headaches and migraines, you know how debilitating they can be. It can affect nearly every part of your daily life, and how you enjoy life. Dr. Alex Vidan from Vidan Family Chiropractic is here with his advice.

Dr. Vidan explains that a lot of times with headaches and migraines they can be debilitating to the point of not being able to provide for your family or just living the life that you want to live. It can take over days or even weeks of your month.

Dr. Vidan has three things to look at concerning headaches:

Eating the right foods can make a big difference. Omega 3 foods can help control things like blood flow and lowering inflammation. Organic and fresh foods are good as well.

You also need to make sure you avoid the wrong foods such as sugars and caffeine.

Look to the spine. The spine protects your nervous system and if there are misalignments or issues, those are things that can cause headaches. Vidan Family Chiropractic helps to fix issues with the spine every day.

Vidan Family Chiropractic is located at 2230 S. Brentwood Boulevard in St. Louis. Give them a call at 314-678-9355 or visit drvidan.com.

