Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is coming to St. Charles this weekend

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, tasty treats, seasonal plantings and more.
Tickets can be bought online by clicking here for a discounted price. At the gate tickets are $15 for Friday, $10 for Saturday, and $7 on Sunday. If you pre-purchase tickets, you get the discounted rate and you can get in the event an hour early!
Children under 12 get in free.
Friday, September 16, 2022
Early Buying Event
11:00 am to 6:00 pm
Saturday, September 17, 2022
General Admission
10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday, September 18, 2022
General Admission
10:00 am to 4:00 pm