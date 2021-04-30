Vintage Market Days of St. Louis takes over St. Charles Convention Center this weekend

The event goes from today, April 30, through Sunday, May 2.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — An upscale vintage-inspired market is taking over the St. Charles Convention Center.

Owner of Vintage Market Days of St. Louis, Chanda Hakanson, joined Show Me St. Louis with the details.

The event goes from today, April 30, through Sunday, May 2. Today’s hours are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the gate, or you can get discounted tickets if purchased online.

The hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with $10 tickets at the gate, and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with $7 tickets at the gate.

Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted when buying tickets there. Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.