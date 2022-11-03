Vintage Market Days of St. Louis's Spring Market takes place this weekend

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more.
It's dubbed as much more than a flea market experience and is a three day event held twice a year in the St. Louis area.
Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different avenues. The market will provide guests with a shopping experience with over 100 vendors to shop, featuring live music and some of the the best St. Louis food and snack vendors.
Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is taking place at St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles. Hours are Friday, March 11 from 11AM to 6PM, Saturday, March 12 from 10AM to 5PM, and Sunday, March 13 from 10AM to 4PM.