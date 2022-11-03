Vintage Market Days of St. Louis's Spring Market takes place this weekend

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market held twice a year.

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more.

It's dubbed as much more than a flea market experience and is a three day event held twice a year in the St. Louis area.

Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different avenues. The market will provide guests with a shopping experience with over 100 vendors to shop, featuring live music and some of the the best St. Louis food and snack vendors.