You can sign your kids up for a virtual summer camp

With many summer activities being canceled due to the pandemic, Nichole Antoine and Debra Bryant decided to launch a virtual camp.

ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many things, including summer camps. With summer starting, many parents are looking for things to do with their kids.

But organizations are finding creative alternatives, such as virtual camps.

Nichole Antoine from Creve Coeur is helping kids stay busy this summer without leaving their homes. She and her business partner, Debra Bryant, are both Board Certified Behavior Analysts who work with kids, which is why they wanted to launch a virtual summer camp. It’s called E-volved Life.

“It helps kids, but it also helps parents because I know how many of us, like myself, are working from home, trying to play coach, cheerleader, doing e-learning,” said Antoine.

Camps cost $50 per child. In addition to the cost of activity kits, which varies depending on the camp. Camps are two hours per day, last five days, and begin on June 1, 2020.

There are art camps, baking camps, fairy tale-themed camps, and jungle-themed camps. The camp also accommodates children with special needs.

Additionally, they are offering virtual birthday parties. Each child gets a party kit delivered, and a party host guides them through a Zoom party.

For more information and to sign up for a camp, click here.

Birthday Pet of the Week Treats Unleashed wants to help you celebrate your pet's birthday!