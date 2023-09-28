Viva Brasil hosting harvest festival, bridging the gap between cultures

Attendees can enjoy music, square dancing, country costumes, carnival games and tasty food for the whole family.

ST. LOUIS — Viva Brasil STL was launched in 2012 with the mind of bringing the Brazilian culture to Saint Louis. Viva Brasil STL bridges the gap between the Brazilian and American culture by sponsoring cultural events, volunteering at international events, offering scholarships, and teaching Portuguese.

Viva Brasil STL is run 100% by volunteers. They are first-generation immigrants from Brazil who want to make a difference and show the beauty of the Brazilian culture.

Thursday morning, the organization stopped by the Show Me studio to share about their upcoming festival, Festa Junina. On October 1st, they are hosting their largest fund-raising activity “8th Annual Festa Junina” (a June Folk Festival). This “Harvest festival” is a large celebration that takes place in Brazil and is very important to the Brazilian culture. This event will be attended by over 500 people from the St. Louis Community and will be held at the Kirkwood Community Center from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Festa Junina is the second largest festival in Brazil; it happens in June, during their fall season. The festival is famous for regional music, square dancing, country costumes, carnival games and tasty food for the whole family. It is a unique opportunity to experience Brazilian culture and taste typical food and drinks that cannot be found anywhere else. This is a free event, and everyone is welcome!

This year sponsors are the Consulate of Brazil Chicago, Nestle Diversity ERG, Global Market Foods, Urban Chestnut, BPG Inspections, Carrolton Bank, and Shyne Cleaning.

