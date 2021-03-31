Volpi Foods offers Easter Charcuterie Wreath kit

It serves as an edible decoration, and all ingredients come in a kit.

ST. LOUIS — Want to switch things up this year for Easter? Consider trying to make your own Easter Charcuterie Wreath.

It serves as an edible decoration, and all ingredients come in a kit. Volpi Foods’ store manager, Kim Diaz, joined Show Me St. Louis with some tips and tricks on putting it all together.

The small kit is $40, which serves 2 – 4 people, and the large kit is $80, which serves 6 – 8 people.

Deadline for pre-orders is today: Wednesday, March 31, 2021. You can pick them up today or tomorrow.

All the items are packaged and sealed separately for easy assembly on Easter Sunday.

Be sure to tune in to Volpi’s Facebook and Instagram pages on April 1 at 5:30 p.m. to see the Virtual Easter Wreath Charcuterie Class.