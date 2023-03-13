x
Vote for your favorite home in the Dogtown Home Decorating Contest

Mary chats with previous winners about the neighborhood competition

Dogtown United is hosting the annual Dogtown Home Decorating Contest. Community members are encouraged to explore Dogtown and vote for their favorite home. Photos will be shared to the @DogtownUnited Facebook. The three photos that receive the most total “likes” will win prizes!

Voting will be open through Tuesday, March 14 at 11:59 p.m. and the winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 15 at 12:00 p.m.

Mary chatted with two Dogtown Residents who have taken home the number one spot two years in a row. Take a look!

