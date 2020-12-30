Start planning your next big trip with Vrbo

Vrbo’s 2021 Trend Report shows that families are planning ahead for their next long trip.

MISSOURI, USA — After almost a year of canceled travel, there is certainly a pent-up demand to take that dream vacation. Travel expert Melanie Fish is feeding our wanderlust with the Vrbo 2021 Trend Report.

It’s no secret the pandemic had a huge impact on family travel this year. Vrbo’s 2021 Trend Report showed that half of families surveyed canceled a trip due to COVID. Melanie says that the good news is 80% are already planning ahead. When travel returns to pre-pandemic normal, people are thinking big!

Melanie says that families are looking to travel more, stay longer, and even possibly spend more on their next trip. Vrbo has plenty of properties packed with what you need for a dream family reunion, later in 2021.

Vrbo wants to remind families to check the latest health guidelines and travel restrictions before booking your next trip. Learn more about what is new in travel for the year ahead from Vrbo’s 2021 Trend Report and get your dreaming and planning fix at Vrbo.com.

