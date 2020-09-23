The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is still happening this year!

Even though we all won’t be walking in the same place, we can still walk together on October 24.

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 is keeping a lot of us apart this year, but we’ve found a way to come together and be part of something bigger than ourselves. You can join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year in a slightly re-imagined format. Organizers feel that this new format could be a blessing in disguise as there will be a lot more exposure around town.

Walk Captain Suzie says that this disease isn’t taking a break for us, so she isn’t taking a break either. Suzie has been part of the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s for more than a decade. She walks as a way to honor her dad.

Suzie’s first walk was in Tower Grove Park, and it made her feel like she was part of the fight against the disease that took her dad, raising money for the research and support funded by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Although there won’t be the usual walk event this year with thousands of people walking in one place, those thousands will still be anywhere and everywhere! You can be a part of more than just an event, it will be a movement on October 24. All you have to do is wear purple and go on a walk! They would love to see a sea of purple around town and peak people’s interest to see what it is for.

To sign up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/stl. You can also make a donation there and find more info on the walk. If you’d like to find a tam to join, visit facebook.com/alzgreatermo.

