Warner's Warm-Up annual coat drive has partnered with Operation Food Search for over 20 years

All donations stay right here in the St. Louis region. There are more than 100 drop-off locations. The drive ends Nov. 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Weather is getting colder and many men, women and children do not have a decent winter coat when many of us have several to choose from.

For 22 years, Warner's Warm-Up coat drive has been warming up St. Louis by collecting coats and other warm winter items for those in need throughout our region.

And Operation Food Search has helped make that possible.

Coats are distributed to local homeless shelters and social service agencies by Operation Food Search.

There are over 100 drop off locations throughout the Bi-state so chances are there is a convenient one near you!

If you do not have a coat to donate, monetary donations also accepted and will be used to purchase new coats. Just 15 dollars will purchase a new coat for a child in need.

Warner's Warm up ends on November 5, but if you would like to host your own coat drive at your business, school or organization, Operation Food Search will continue to collect coats throughout the winter season.