We are getting back together? Swifties rank Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends

Mary & Dusty introduce the 'Swiftie's Favorite Exes' bracket to find out who is the pop star's best love interest.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — As rumors continue to fuel about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance. Mary, alongside 93.7 the Bull's, Dusty, decide to review Taylor's past. While some might think Travis Kelce should be afraid of swifties, many of Taylor's fan have taken a liking to the love interest of her pasts. This is proven by Taylor's recent involvement with fan favorite, Taylor Lautner.

Taylor Lautner faces off with John Mayer. Harry Styles takes on Matty Healy. Tom Hiddleston competes against Calvin Harris. Joe Alwyn competes against Joe Jonas. Take a look as the two review her romantic history with the 'Swiftie's Favorite Exes' bracket.

Listen to Dusty on 93.7 the Bull on weekdays at 2 p.m. and on the weekends starting at 3 p.m. Follow him on socials @dustyonair. Learn more about Dusty here.