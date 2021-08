Wearing backpacks correctly with Vidan Family Chiropractic

Do you ever feel like your kid’s backpack weighs more than your kid some days?

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson caught up with Dr. Alex Vidan of Vidan Family Chiropractic who showed some tips on wearing backpacks correctly.

Vidan Family Chiropractic is located at 2230 S. Brentwood Blvd. For more information, call (314) 678-9355 or visit drvidan.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.