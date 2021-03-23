Loyal to Local: WedPets

Whether it’s a ceremony role or your wedding day photos, WedPets handles all aspects of assisting with your pets on the big day.

ST. LOUIS — Our four-legged friends are our family, which means they deserve a prime spot in their family’s big day. WedPets is a wedding day pet handling service.

Whether it’s a ceremony role or your wedding day photos, WedPets handles all aspects of assisting with your pets on the big day so that your friends and family don’t have to.

Nicole Johnson started the company after her wedding when she found so many challenges in making their family dog part of the special day.

“My husband and I got married in August of 2017, and we wanted our German Shepherd, Greta, to be in part of our photos. And it was really complicated making that happen. Obviously, you don’t want to put undue stress on any of your wedding guests, and there really wasn’t a service for something like this,” said Johnson.

So, she decided to create a service for it, and WedPets was born.

The company has packages based on pets’ level of involvement in the celebration of love.