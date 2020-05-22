Find out what Weekends Only has done to keep going during the stay at home order, and how they are safely reopening now.

ST. LOUIS — Weekends only Furniture and Mattress has a huge selection of furniture styles at all the best prices! Like many others, their stores were recently closed. That all changes this weekend! Courtney caught up with CEO Lane, and he explained how Weekends Only is safely reopening their stores.

Lane tells us that Weekends Only’s name comes from the fact that simply, they are only open on the weekends. The company has been around since 1997. Tom Phillips had a struggling furniture store, and did some research to find that most people only shop for furniture on the weekends. From there he changed the assortment in his store and change the operating hours, and sales started to skyrocket!

Stores are still only open on the weekends, but you can shop on the website 7 days a week.

The stay at home orders affected Weekends Only in that they decided to close all of their stores. They did remain open for pick-ups on the weekends not only to satisfy existing orders, but to keep their online business going.

Weekends Only reopened last weekend, and they hope to fill the need of people who need furniture and supplies to make working form home more comfortable. They have health checks for all of their associates before shifts start, they all wear masks, and they encourage customers to do the same.

This holiday weekend, Weekends Only is open Friday – Monday. For more information and to find a store near you, visit weekendsonly.com.