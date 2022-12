Founder of 'Run Stronger', Dr. Mattie Rose Carter, addresses everything from running, strengthening, recovery, nutrition, and mindset.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, Dr. Mattie Rose Carter joined Mary in studio to share her simple tips for runners.

Carter explains it is crucial to build hip and core strength to prevent injuries when running.

She helps her clients by creating a 3 month plan customizable to them.