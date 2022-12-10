Wellness Wednesday: Feeling your best self with Jeff LoVecchio

Mary C. broke a sweat this morning with fitness tips and tricks from strength coach and former pro hockey player, Jeff LoVecchio.

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis was joined by former pro hockey player and strength coach, Jeff LoVecchio for Wellness Wednesday!

LoVecchio shared tips that you can use anywhere, anytime on your fitness and wellness journey.

Take care of your feet! Use a lacrosse ball to roll out your feet each day. If you want results in the gym you must have INTENTION when performing exercises. Exercises like lunges and planks are great moments to focus on your intention. You wouldn’t go to an airport and try to fly a plane without lessons – it’s the same with the gym. Take the time to learn about it from someone who is really qualified to help you get more out of it!

LoVecchio mainly works with the most elite local hockey players from the St. Louis area. His clients consist of pros, college, junior and some amateurs.

But, Jeff can help you too! He's also worked with thousands of people online that are both hockey players and non-athletes alike.