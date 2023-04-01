Wellness Wednesday: Get a personalized total body workout at 20 Minutes to Fitness

Using scientifically based strength-building methods, the gym helps you achieve your fitness goals in just one weekly 20-minute session.

ST. LOUIS — New year, new wellness goals!

Finding time in a busy schedule to move once daily can be trick, but there is one gym working to ease the hassle - 20 Minutes to Fitness.

The fitness hub is unlike any other! Using scientifically based strength-building methods, the gym helps you achieve your fitness goals in just one weekly 20-minute session. Goals that otherwise could require three or more hours a week in a traditional gym.

Not only do you get an incredible workout in just 20 minutes, but a trainer is with you throughout your entire session. Their expertise as well as the accompanying physical therapists on standby help you get the most out of every single minute.

Think it sounds to good to be true?

20 Minutes to Fitness Client, Jeremiah Dellas did.

"I honestly didn't believe that I could get this quality of a workout in the short amount of time without the cardio," Jeremiah explained.

After years of strain on his knees from college volleyball, and years of his wife trying to convince him, he is now a weekly client.

And his wife was the perfect person to persuade. Marjy Dellas was introduced to the method about 20 years ago, when she was a trainer for 20 minutes to Fitness.

"He happened to meet me here at the gym. His cousin was my client at the time and she introduced us." Marjy Dellas shared. "The rest is history. 20 years of a history of taking care of my body, lifting weights, challenging my muscles to build strong bones and maintain strong bones."

Still not convinced?

Try it out for yourself. Your first session is free!

20 Minutes to Fitness has locations at 17107 Chesterfield Airport Road #170 in Chesterfield and at 130 St. Bemiston Suite 101 in Clayton. For additional information, visit 20minutestofitness.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.