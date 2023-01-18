Wellness Wednesday: Get fit for the New Year at 20 Minutes to Fitness

What if we told you there is a local company that can help you get fit in just 20 minutes, once a week? 20 Minutes to Fitness does just that.

ST. LOUIS — To reach those new year’s goals, it goes beyond a healthy diet. Your workout regimen is just as important, but you don’t need a high intensity workout multiple times a week.

There is a gym in Chesterfield and Clayton making it possible to achieve incredible results in just one 20-minute session a week - 20 Minutes to Fitness.

Using scientifically based strength-building methods, the gym helps you tackle your fitness goals in just one weekly 20-minute session. Goals that otherwise could require three or more hours a week in a traditional gym.

20 Minutes to Fitness has locations at 17107 Chesterfield Airport Road #170 in Chesterfield and at 130 St. Bemiston Suite 101 in Clayton. For additional information, visit 20minutestofitness.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.