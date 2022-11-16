Wellness Wednesday: 'Greater than 3D' focuses on the mind, body and spirit

ST. LOUIS — Greater than 3D focuses on reconnecting the mind, body and spirit as well as rediscovery of self through different modes of healing. The local wellness boutique hopes to create a community of spiritual, like-minded individuals to share knowledge about holistic healing while spotlighting and supporting small businesses along the way. Owner, Sarah Banks, joined Mary in studio for our Wellness Wednesday segment. Banks explains that we are spiritual beings living a human experience. She says we are more than the physical; we are greater than materialism, and we are forever expanding our consciousness. Bank explains hence the name, “Greater than 3D.”