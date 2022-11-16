Wellness Wednesday: 'Greater than 3D' focuses on the mind, body and spirit

ST. LOUIS — Greater than 3D focuses on reconnecting the mind, body and spirit as well as rediscovery of self through different modes of healing. The local wellness boutique hopes to create a community of spiritual, like-minded individuals to share knowledge about holistic healing while spotlighting and supporting small businesses along the way. Owner, Sarah Banks, joined Mary in studio for our Wellness Wednesday segment. Banks explains that we are spiritual beings living a human experience. She says we are more than the physical; we are greater than materialism, and we are forever expanding our consciousness. Bank explains hence the name, “Greater than 3D.”
Greater than 3D Boutique is a collaboration of small businesses and artists that has transformed into a Spiritual Health & Wellness Boutique. Each & every piece in the boutique is natural, safe & meticulously hand-selected with the intention of spreading love, support and community. The local business offers healing for the mind, body, and spirit through handmade works such as a selection of hand-poured soy altar candles & wax melts, art & ceramics, jewelry, natural linen & cotton clothing, natural beauty products, spiritual necessities, holistic health products & crystals ethically sourced from around the world.
You can learn further information at www.greaterthan3d.org.