Wellness Wednesday: Health coach shares tips for a healthier 2023

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, Michelle Davison, Integrative Nutrition Health coach, joined Mary in studio to share about ki2motion. At ki2motion, she explains they work with people looking to live more balanced, healthy & efficient lives. They focus on the whole person through movement, nutrition, strength training, breathwork and self-care to help you unlock your potential and live your best life.

This winter season, ki2motion is offering a Rest & Renew Winter Journey. The online group program geared towards slowing down and rest as well as seasonal eating and self-care for the Winter season. The challenge starts 1/12 and focuses on slowing down, rest & renewing ourselves as we begin 2023. Davison says the group will meet each week on Zoom, discuss the theme of the week, share your own experiences with the group, & work through any challenges. Seasonal recipes, self-care videos, a guide that includes a list of Winter foods and activities are all included as well.