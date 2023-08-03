Wellness Wednesday: Materra Method

ST. LOUIS — Materra Method is a pre and post natal fitness studio created specifically for moms by a soon-to-be mom. They are St. Louis’ first pre and post natal specific studio, offering group classes, private training, and on-demand, virtual workouts. Their classes can be described as having the energy and flow of a barre or Pilates class combined with corrective exercises chosen for pre and post natal women. They recently opened our first brick and mortar location in University City, where we offer 10 classes/week, workshops, and community events.