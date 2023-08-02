Wellness Wednesday: Peas and Pilates Self Love Sunday

‘Peas and Pilates’ is an event brought together by Ashley, the creator of STL foodies, to provide an event focused on nourishment from the inside out.

ST. LOUIS — ‘Peas and Pilates’ is an event brought together by Ashley, the creator of STL foodies, to provide an event focused on nourishment from the inside out. It is an opportunity to bring the community together with food that makes you feel good, balanced, and energized. Wednesday morning, Owner of Freeman Pilates, Emily Freeman, and Kitchen Manager of Mylk & Hummus, Christin Jameson joined Mary in studio to share more about the event.

The event will take place from 1-4 pm at Freeman Pilates ‘Pause Studio.’ Each group will begin with 40 minutes of Pilates, then will move into the Private studio space to create their hummus bowl and pick their juice. They suggests wearing comfortable exercise clothing you can move and stretch in. Street parking is free but please allow enough time to find a spot on the weekend! No previous Pilates experienced required for this event – new students are very welcome!

More about Freeman Pilates:

Freeman Pilates offers private and small group Pilates, offering a Private studio that is completely separate from the group space. The team of instructors offers class and style variety in our full equipment studio. Session include Pilates equipment such as the Reformer, Spine Corrector, and Stability Chair.

More about Mylk and Hummus:

Products are made locally at Urban Eats shared kitchen incubator. You can find our products at your nearest Straubs, Fresh Thyme Foundry, City Greens Market, Local Harvest, among others. They explain they love working with local farmers to incorporate seasonal produce in our hummus.