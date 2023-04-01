Wellness Wednesday: Seoul Juice

Luis Manta created Seoul Juice, the premium hydration beverage, by blending ingredients in his dorm room a St. Louis University.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, Luis Manta and Nick Lally of Seoul Juice joined Mary in studio to share their premium hydration beverage made from Korean Pears.

As a college athlete, Manta explains he was always looking for a product that not only helped him recover but also tasted great. He wasn't able to find what he was looking for, so he created Seoul Juice blending ingredients in his dorm room.

Seoul Juice has the taste of a light apple juice and has many functional benefits. The product is packed with electrolytes (410 mg of potassium per bottle/about the same as a banana) and only has 14g of sugar per serving (0g added sugar and half the sugar of apple juice).