Wellness Wednesday: Simple goals that make a difference with McDaniel Nutrition Therapy

ST. LOUIS — This Wednesday, our Show Me continued the New Year’s coverage on all things health and wellness. Jennifer McDaniel of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy joined Mary in the studio to share three simple goals to incorporate in your nutrition. McDaniel explains the track record for keeping our New Year’s Resolutions isn’t great. On average, only 9-12% of people keep their New Year’s resolutions. According to McDaniel, habit researchers tell us that we’re more likely to succeed when goals are both easy and appealing. It’s important to feel both successful and enjoyment in our actions.

Check out her 3 simple tips:

Goal 1: Pump up the plants

If there is one non-debatable piece of advice, it’s that a plant-packed diet supports our health in every possible way. From heart health, to immunity to a healthy weight, we all benefit when we eat produce. Research also shows that cooked properly, frozen produce is equally, if not more nutritious than fresh.

Goal 2: Reduce or eliminate late night eating.

Studies tend to show that when food is consumed late at night — anywhere from after dinner to right before bed, it can lead to weight gain, higher levels of blood sugar, and an increased risk of chronic disease. In addition, when people eat late at night, they don’t typically choose kale salads. So, the quality of what is eaten at that time doesn’t support health or can even interfere with the quality of one’s sleep. So, stop to ask yourself, am I truly hungry? Or, is this just a habit? is a good start, and then if you’re really hungry, have a 2-3 healthy snack ideas available like fruit, yogurt, or maybe air popped popcorn vs. movie theater butter on hand to enjoy.

Goal 3: Slow down when you eat.

One of the simplest, yet not easiest, pieces of advice we give all of our clients at McDaniel Nutrition is to slow down when eating. Fast eaters tend to suffer more from digestive issues and tend to overeat. A meal should take at least 15 minutes, and you get bonus points, if you sit down when eating and don’t multitask. Think about giving yourself 15 minutes a day to eat and only eat as a wonderful New Year’s gift of self-care to yourself.