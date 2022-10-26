Wellness Wednesday: Sisters share their experience with Signature Orthopedics & Dr. Christopher Palmer

Sisters, LeeAnn Hetzer and Dawn Biggs, sat down with Mary to discuss their knee surgery experiences with Dr. Christopher Palmer.

ST. LOUIS — This Wellness Wednesday, we're focusing on two sisters, Lianne Hetzel and Dawn Bex, both who chose Dr. Christopher Palmer to do their knee surgery after suffering from torn meniscuses.

Lianne Hetzel currently works for Signature Orthopedics alongside Dr. Palmer.

"I work for Signature Orthopedics and have worked alongside Dr. Palmer for a while and been able to see his work and his patient outcomes. So pretty much was a no brainer for me," Hetzel said.

And Dawn knew she could trust her sister when it came to choosing the doctor for her operation.

"I knew that she would be able to point me in the right direction. And Dr. Palmer was he did an amazing job," Bex said.

Both needed surgery to keep up with their everyday, active lives. Bex works for a commercial cleaning company and Hetzel has two young children.

"Still, since the surgery, I've been able to keep up more with sports for my little kids. And, you know, I don't want to miss a game as a mother, so I'm able to get there and see and run around with them a little bit," Hetzel said.

For further information, visit Dr.PalmerOrtho.com or call (314) 849-0311.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.