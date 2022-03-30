Wellness Wednesday: Struggling with hearing loss? Learn more about Earlens

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

Earlens is a new type of hearing aid, it’s the only hearing aid with a lens to gently vibrate your eardrum so you can hear better. In fact, Earlens gives you 2.5X the range of sound vs traditional hearing aids. Earlens works by using a tiny lens placed directly on your eardrum. The ear tip transmits high fidelity audio signals directly to the lens, gently vibrating your eardrum across the full frequency range resulting in rich, natural sound. Best of all, there are no batteries to change and no acoustic feedback.

Earlens directly vibrates the eardrum instead of relying on speakers to amplify sound. This enables Earlens to amplify sound across the broadest frequency range on the market, including higher frequencies that are important for speech understanding and sound quality. When comparing the sound quality of traditional hearing aids to Earlens, people often say it’s like the difference between an AM vs FM radio. Earlens improves the ability to understand speech in noisy environments by 32% vs. conventional hearing aids.

Users report that Earlens delivers a unique sound – described as rich and natural. 98% of patient rated Earlens as superior to their existing acoustic hearing aids.

Just like any hearing technology, wearing the Lens takes some time to get used to. Most users feel a slight sensation when it is first placed on the eardrum, but that feeling goes away quickly.

The custom design of the Lens makes it very stable. The Lens rests on the eardrum, much like a contact lens conforms to the eye. After the Lens is placed, you will be given instructions on how to apply mineral oil to the Lens to help keep it in place and working properly.

Earlens is fully customized for your unique ears and hearing loss, and the process is seamless from start to finish, here’s how it works:

During your initial consultation with an audiologist and ENT, they will evaluate your hearing profile and anatomy to determine if you are a good candidate for Earlens.

The ENT doctor will make ear impressions of your ear which will be used to customize your Earlens to your ears.

The ENT doctor will place your customized Earlens in your ears.

Your audiologist will adjust your Earlens settings to best address your hearing loss.

Your audiologist will provide ongoing support for any additional optimizations you may need.

