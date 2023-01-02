Wellness Wednesday: The Effects of Alcohol

Dry January is officially over, so this morning we are diving deeper into the conversation. A health and wellness coach joined us to talk about alcohol's impacts.

This Wellness Wednesday, comes on a day of reflection.

As many are ending their ‘Dry January,’ it brings the question of ‘what did cutting out alcohol do for you?’

Wednesday morning, Health and Wellness Coach, Kira Andersen joined Mary in studio to dive deeper into the impacts of alcohol.

She explains this conversation is meant to review if we are living our best life from the inside out. It is the chance to look at what we are putting into our bodies, including alcohol.

Andersen explains this information is not meant to shame or accuse anyone of anything. Everyone has a different relationship with alcohol. This is simply taking a look at what it actually does to our bodies.

The following are 3 facts shared by Andersen, according to Dr. Andrew Huberman.

ALCOHOL'S IMPACT ON YOUR BRAIN, BODY, AND HEALTH:

Fact #1: Alcohol is extremely dehydrating. For every drink, we should really be having 2 glasses of water to help keep up with the dehydrating effects that take place when consuming multiple alcohol beverages.

Fact #2: It begins affecting your brain function almost immediately and causes both short term and long term damage. It starts to erode the brain.

Fact #3: Drinking for long periods of time can and most likely will lead to heart, liver and brain damage of some sort and in some cases even cancer.