Wellness Wednesday with Amy Lescher from TruFusion STL

Fitness and Yoga Director at TruFusion, Amy Lescher, joins Mary in studio to share tips on how to get started on your wellness journey.

TruFusion St. Louis is a 5 room concept group exercise studio including heated fitness, unheated fitness, heated yoga, unheated yoga and cycle. Fitness and Yoga Director at TruFusion, Amy Lescher, joined Mary Caltrider in studio to share some easy health tips to start your fitness journey!

1. Start simple- exercise doesn’t have to be complicated

2. True wellness includes food, exercise and mental health

3. Be your own motivation, your own hero

4. Don’t be afraid to be a beginner