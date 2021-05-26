Wellness Wednesday with Clarkson Eyecare: Identifying and Treating Presbyopia

Presbyopia is a visual condition that is first recognized between the ages of 40 and 45.

ST. LOUIS — For many people, needing reading glasses can seem like a negative thing. But with early diagnosis and the right doctor, you may not need them just yet.

Dr. Kayli Schwamb from Clarkson Eyecare joined Show Me St. Louis to explain presbyopia. It’s a visual condition that is first recognized between the ages of 40 and 45. Patients with this have trouble focusing on objects up close.

Presbyopia is a normal, age-related condition and cannot be prevented. However, Clarkson Eyecare is able to prescribe the right pair of glasses that can help with the specific prescription, as well as the visual demands that the patient has.

