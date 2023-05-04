Wellness Wednesday with Culinary Canvas

Culinary Canvas Catering is taking plant-based meals to the next level!

ST. LOUIS — Wellness goes beyond the fitness, but to the kitchen, too!

Todd Segnei, the Executive Chef of Culinary Canvas, joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen on Wednesday in to share tasty tips to help add more veggies into your diet.

Culinary Canvas is a catering company unlike any other. Their array of customizable menus sets them apart, along with a full-service staff, locally-sourced ingredients, and the choice of 100 percent vegetarian and vegan menus.

Segnei explains that "Culinary Canvas is all about telling people’s personal stories through food, so we also wanted plant-based diets to be included in that."