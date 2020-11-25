West County Center is ready for the holiday shopping season

West County Center is excited to welcome shoppers back for a safe and convenient holiday shopping experience.

DES PERES, Mo. — Things look different this year but, you can still enjoy shopping and Santa at West County Center. They are getting ready for the holidays are excited to welcome everyone back.

West County Center says that everyone can feel comfortable that you will have a safe and convenient shopping experience with them. All of the stores are prepared with deep cleaning every day and social distancing.

They are expecting a very fun Black Friday as Santa will be arriving! It will be a slightly different experience this year as the kids will be sitting on a bench six feet away from Santa. You also need to make a reservation this year. Just go to shopwestcountycenter.com and click on the holiday tab.

There is a lot to do while you are shopping at West County Center, and there will even be live music throughout the holiday season. You can also text to win some items from Hallmark. Just text Hallmark2020 to 444-222 for the chance to win one of 5 gift baskets. Many stores are running their Black Friday deals now, and several also have extra little giveaways and deals.

West County Center will be closed on Thanksgiving but will open on Black Friday at 7AM. They have over 8 extra shopping hours this weekend, and about 40 extra hours throughout the season.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.