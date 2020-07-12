Carside Pick-Up is available at West County Center

West County Center wants to make sure you can shop safely and easily this holiday season.

DES PERES, Mo. — West County Center has made sure you are able to shop safely and easily this holiday season. Many participating retailers are now offering carside pick-up.

West County Center is ready to welcome everyone for the holiday season. Along with great events and offers in the stores, they are excited to offer a carside pick-up program. Shoppers can pre-order their merchandise either online or by phone for the participating retailers. Then just call when you arrive at one of the four areas in the mall parking lot and your items will be brought out to you.

There is a list on the West County Center website of about 30 stores that are participating including retailers and restaurants. You can also call any store in the mall and ask them if they would deliver your item to the carside pick-up program.

Carside Pick-up is available Monday through Saturday from 11am-8pm and Sunday from 11am-6pm through December 31st. West County Center is located at 80 W County Center Dr. in Des Peres. Learn more at shopwestcountycenter.com.

