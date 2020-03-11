Show Me St. Louis Virtual Lunch Series: West End Grill and Pub brings back Duff’s menu items

If you remember ‘Duff’s’ in the Central West End, you may be excited to learn many of the menu items will now be served at West End Grill and Pub.

ST. LOUIS — A legendary restaurant that closed in 2013 is coming back – well, sort of.

West End Grill and Pub is about a mile away from the former Duff’s space. The former restaurant was known for several things, including two steak dishes you can now sink your teeth into yet again. Other popular items coming back include Creole crawfish cakes and black bean ravioli.

Jimmy Voss was Duff’s chef for 40 years and is now the executive chef and consultant at West End Grill and Pub. Another fun fact about Voss is that he spent 9 years touring with The Grateful Dead as their personal chef, and he says a lot of the menu writing was inspired by that experience.

West End Grill and Pub is located at 354 North Boyle Avenue. For more information, call (314) 531-4607 or visit westendgrillandpub.com.

Also – coming up this month, mark your calendars for ‘Dinner and a Show’ on November 20, 21 and 28 for jazz concerts at the connecting Gaslight Theater. Purchase tickets at gaslighttheater.net.