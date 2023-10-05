WGU Missouri Celebrates National Nurses Week with New Scholarship

The Nurse Appreciation Scholarship is open through June 30.

ST. LOUIS — This week is National Nurses Week, and WGU Missouri is showing appreciation for nurses by offering multiple scholarships, valued at up to $4,000 each, to nurses who want to further their education at the fully online university.

WGU Missouri is the state’s only fully online, nonprofit university and was created to help meet Missouri’s ongoing need for an educated workforce. The university offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand fields of business, IT, education and health professions, including nursing.

The need for nurses and other workers in the healthcare field is growing, with projected job growth over the next 10 years well above average when comparing to other U.S. professions. WGU Missouri is helping to fill the demand for nurses by offering RNs access to CCNE-accredited BSN and MSN programs that are the perfect fit for the unpredictable and demanding schedules of working nurses.

WGU Missouri also has strong partnerships with many hospitals and healthcare systems around the state, including BJC, Mercy, SSM and St. Luke’s.

The Nurse Appreciation Scholarship is open through June 30.

