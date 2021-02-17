WGU Missouri is a fully online University

Now is the time to get a degree to advance your career.

MISSOURI, USA — The Pandemic has forced a lot of us to reevaluate our careers. It could be the perfect time to get a bachelor’s or master’s degree to advance those careers. Consider WGU Missouri, a non-profit fully online university. Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri, is here to tell us more.

Dr. Besendorfer shares that at WGU they offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees only in high workforce need areas. This means that their graduates will be able to get jobs. They offer degrees in business, IT, education, and health professions.

WGU also uses a competency-based approach to their courses. Learning is measured instead of time. So, you can move through courses as quickly or as slowly as you need. This can make your degree even more affordable. Because they measure learning not time, you pay for your learning by time instead of by course. 6-months of education, all you can learn as fast as you can learn, can be done for about $3,500. This includes your learning resources, and many scholarships and grants are offered, too.

For more information, give them a call at 855-948-8493 or visit Missouri.wgu.edu. You can also find them on Facebook. Be sure to note this application fee waiver code: NOWFREE.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.