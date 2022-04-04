WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative going on now

WGU Missouri, which has the largest teacher's college in the nation, has opened the nomination process for its "Fund My Classroom" initiative.

WGU Missouri is the state’s only fully online, nonprofit university and was created to help meet Missouri’s ongoing need for an educated workforce. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand fields of business, IT, education and health professions, including nursing.

WGU Missouri knows that K-12 teachers are often limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning.

To help support K-12 teachers across the state, WGU Missouri first launched its “Fund My Classroom” initiative in 2019, and it’s been an annual tradition ever since, now being offered for the fourth consecutive year.

K-12 teachers in Missouri and Illinois (and also Kansas) who are in need of funding to support planned innovative projects for their classrooms are encouraged to submit their proposals online at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom by April 17.

by April 17. To be considered, proposed projects must include a description, detailing how much funding is needed and how the proposed project will benefit students.

Last year, WGU was able to provide $54,000 in funding to 52 classroom projects across Missouri.

K-12 public and private school teachers in Missouri and Illinois are eligible for funding. Teachers can nominate their own classroom projects, or parents, co-workers, family or friends can nominate a teacher and classroom project they feel is worthy of funding. Teachers do not have to be WGU students or alumni to apply.

Educators can request funding for new books, art supplies, field trips, classroom experiences or anything else they feel would improve their classrooms. Those filling out the nomination form will need to provide a detailed description of the project, estimated cost and details on how the project will benefit students and improve learning.

Visit wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom and filling out a short nomination form. All nominations must be received by April 17. Selected classroom projects will be announced/awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 2 through May 6.

