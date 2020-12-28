Get your degree online with WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri offers affordable and fast education options to help you get your degree and start working.

MISSOURI, USA — The pandemic has left many reevaluating their careers, so now may the perfect time to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Chancellor of WGU Missouri Dr. Angie Besendorfer is here to tell us more.

Dr. Besendorfer explains that Western Governors University is an online university, and it has always been that way. Not only is it a safe way to go to college but they have an expertise when it comes to online learning. WGU uses a competency-based learning model which means that a course takes you as long as it takes you and you can move at your own pace.

WGU has degrees in business, IT, education, and health professions at both the bachelor’s and master’s level. You can earn over 60 different degrees at WGU.

Dr. Besendorfer also notes that WGU is very affordable as they offer a flat rate tuition. They also offer scholarships to help students move through as quickly as they can. They have several scholarships available.

To learn more about WGU Missouri call 855-948-8493 or visit Missouri.wgu.edu. You can also find them on Facebook at Facebook.com/WGUMissouri. Right now you an use the application fee waiver code: NOWFREE.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.