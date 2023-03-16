What parents, coaches and caregivers need to know about concussions

Survey Finds 1 in 2 Concussions Are Ignored and More than 80% of Adults Can’t Identify the Common Signs

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and now is the time to get up to speed on the symptoms, because 50% of people who experience a possible concussion don’t get it checked. Abbott has teamed up with the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (March is also National Athletic Training Month) to raise awareness about the seriousness of concussions and the importance of seeking care.

Abbott and NATA are part of a newly formed coalition called Concussion Awareness Now – comprised of nearly 20 advocacy groups in the brain injury space, the coalition is working toward a future where every person with a concussion receives a diagnosis, the best possible care and the resources and information they need to take care of their health.

