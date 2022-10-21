What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement

Stratum Structural Systems shares valuable insight into what homeowners should consider when finishing a basement.

ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!

Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten.

Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and foundation repair company.

Matt Ford & Brett Grohmann of Stratum Structural Systems stopped by to share what homeowners need to know when finishing their basement.

Making sure the basement is dry and free of cracks is the most important first step. A professional waterproofing company should be consulted first to review the integrity of the basement before any design work is completed.

The second most important consideration is ensuring the basement can be safely evacuated in an emergency with an accessible exit to the outdoors.

Egress windows are designed to provide home occupants a safe way to exit during a time of emergency, and are required to be installed in all basements with a bedroom. Egress windows are also a great way to add natural light to an otherwise dark basement and can raise the value of homes.

Stratum Structural Systems is a proud recipient of their 2022 TORCH Award for Ethics.

Check the Better Business Bureau website for links and visit StratumRepair.com.

