What to expect at the '314 Day Experience'

The 314 Day Experience will be the perfect place to celebrate your hometown love, eat delicious cuisines, connect with others who love our city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The 314 Day Experience will be the perfect place to celebrate your hometown love, enjoy delicious cuisines, connect with others who love our city, and uplift our community.

There will be panels that discuss St. Louis Art, Music, Women Entrepreneurs, Food, and Social Media.

The event was founded by Braden Tewolde and Juwan Rice.

The two are fundraising to cater a gourmet meal for the students and staff of Central Visual & Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine & Bio Science

Visitors can expect panels where people will share their personal experiences and St. Louis journey.

The founders hope people will get to listen, learn, and connect with panelists in a fun filled environment.

Plus, guests with General Admission will get to enjoy delicious cuisines as part of their entry thanks to our food sponsors. Additionally, there will be performances by a few familiar faces.

General Admission is $31.40 with food from Mai Lee, Nudo House, Lucia’s Pizza, Clementine’s, Red Hot Riplett’s and more.

VIP tickets are $62.80. All of the previously listed dishes plus special dishes made by Chef JR & Specialty Cocktails.