What you need to know to raise backyard chickens

City Yolks Shares tips and ‘egg’-spectations for new chicken owners

As egg prices are on the rise, you might just have the thought of…what if I raised my own chickens?

“Get your cop ready,” says Amanda Terbrock, poultry expert at Manna Pro and founder of City Yolks. “The chickens get big fast, so you have to have the coop set up and ready to go”

Amanda Terbrock first raised her own backyard chickens in 2018. Despite being the poultry expert herself, her chicken journey came with quite a few surprises.

“There was a big learning experience where I thought oh wow, this is something we need to educate people on how fast these chicks grow and not buy them unprepared.”

So before anyone else’s feathers could be ruffled, Amanda started the online community, City Yolk. Through social media, this newfound backyard chicken community provides people with a place to learn everything there is to know about chickens.

Amanda shared some quick tips. She first explains that you need to know the rules for backyard chickens based on where you live. But also, you need to know your breeds, too. Some breeds are better for new chicken owners.

While those fresh eggs sure are a perk, Amanda explains it is the company, too!

“It is very fulfilling, and as long as you do your research, it is a reasonable hobby to maintain.”