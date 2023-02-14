White Castle Valentine's Day

ST. LOUIS — White Castle restaurants will once again host their beloved reservation-only dining experience on Valentine’s Day February 14. Guests will be treated to hostess seating, tableside service and dining rooms decked out in festive décor, just like they have been every year since the tradition started in 1991 (with the exception of the 2021 and 2022 pandemic years).
Reservations are required, so customers are encouraged to sign up early at OpenTable.com. Participating castles can be found at WhiteCastle.com/locations.