Show Me St. Louis Holiday Gift Guide: White Stable Farms

A father-daughter duo is the team behind this local company.

ST. LOUIS — We are a little over a week away from Christmas and Show Me St. Louis has another gift idea as part of our Holiday Gift Guide.

A father-daughter duo is the team behind the local company White Stable Farms. They specialize in custom-made Kokedama.

These beautiful plants will add character to your space, and they would also make a great holiday gift.

White Stable Farms ships across the United States. For more information, call (314) 409-5109 or visit whitestablefarms.com

You can also reach out to grace@whitestablefarms.com for questions and custom order requests.

